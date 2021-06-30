NIFL to provide defibrillators for all 41 member clubs

The Northern Ireland Football League says all clubs will be provided with defibrillators ahead of the new season.

The move follows the distressing collapse of Danish player Christian Eriksen during Euro 2020.

A risk assessment was carried out by the NIFL Board and it "outlined a desire to protect all our clubs to potentially help save the life of someone experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest".

All 41 clubs - including all teams in the Premiership, Championship, Premier Intermediate League and Women’s Premiership - will now be provided with the life-saving equipment.

NIFL Chairman Gerard Lawlor said: “The role of the NI Football League is not just to govern but to serve and protect our membership, and this is an important service that we can offer to our clubs to protect players, supporters and staff.

"Everyone in football got a real shock at the events in Denmark a few weeks ago, so if this project saves one life over a period of time, we simply can’t put a value on that.

"The health and welfare of the people connected with our clubs is paramount and sincere thanks to my colleagues on the NIFL Board for their support in delivering this vital support."