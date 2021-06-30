Sir Jeffrey Donaldson ratified as new DUP leader

Play video

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been officially ratified as leader of the DUP following a meeting of the party's ruling executive in Belfast.

The party veteran was unanimously supported by the executive following receiving support at the weekend.Sir Jeffrey ran unopposed in the leadership contest following Edwin Poots' resignation after just 21 days.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson Credit: Press Eye

Mr Donaldson is Northern Ireland's longest serving MP and was narrowly defeated in the previous party leadership contest won by Mr Poots last month.

I think what we've seen tonight, as we did last Saturday, is our party coming together - healing, united and looking to the future and drawing a line under what has happened in the past. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP leader

Upon entering the hotel where Wednesday night's meeting was taken place, the now former DUP leader said his Lagan Valley colleague has his full support.

The MP becomes the fifth leader of the party in its history.