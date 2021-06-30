Woman's campaign to fund life-saving cancer treatment exceeds £80,000 in days

Play video

"It's going to shorten your life."

When those words were said to Julie Lillis, she said she thought she was going to faint.

The 37-year-old from Whiteabbey was diagnosed with aggressive stage four breast cancer just last year - known medically as BRCA 1 triple-negative breast cancer.

15 cycles of chemotherapy later as well as undergoing surgery - Julie recently received further bad news, that the cancer had further developed on her breast tissue.

Once she found out it had spread further, there didn't seem to be many other options left.

However, Julie knew of a drug called Olaparib - a cancer growth-blocking drug currently used to treat ovarian cancer which has shown positive results in clinical trials.

The drug is not yet widely available on the NHS.

"At that point I said, I've no idea how I was going to get the money," she told UTV, "but if it's something that's maybe going to help me live longer, I'm going to have to figure out someway."

To order to get the treatment which could prolong her life - she decided to start a Go Fund Me page to pay for it, but little did she think that she would raise as much money as she has.

The total currently sits at over £90,000 with over £80,000 raised in over just one week.

"I started getting these messages on my phone to look at it [the fundraising page]," she said. "I was shaking, I was in tears.

"It's crazy, people's generosity, just giving up their time, everything just to help me.

"I was speaking to my friends about this, thinking just how can I ever repay you all, and my friend more or less was like - 'you can live'. As long as you're still here, that's the payment that they want."

Julie said she hopes this inspiring campaign will allow the drug to become not only available to her, but to the many others needing life-saving treatment.