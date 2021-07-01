Alex Easton quits as DUP MLA

The DUP MLA Alex Easton has announced his resignation from the party.

The North Down representative is leaving the DUP after 21 years to become an independent, and the move comes on the first day of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's leadership.

In a statement, Mr Easton cited a lack of "respect, discipline or decency" within the DUP as one of the reasons he is quitting the party.

His move comes after two months of unprecedented internal turmoil for the party.

Bitter divisions have been laid bare after successive revolts deposed former leader Arlene Foster and then her successor Edwin Poots, who quit after just 21 days in the job.

Mr Poots' demise came only weeks after he narrowly defeated Sir Jeffrey in the leadership contest to succeed Mrs Foster.