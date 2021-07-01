Captain Coleman expects Toffees to back new boss Benitez

Play video

Seamus Coleman says it was a brave move by the Everton board to appoint former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez.

“From the board’s point of view we’re all desperate for success we’re all desperate for trophies. The manager like Carlo Ancelotti before him have a track record of winning trophies and I presume that’s what the board were looking at when they made the appointment.”

Benitez famously won the Champions League when Liverpool manager in 2005 and called his new employers a ‘small club’ in 2007.

The appointment hasn’t gone down well among some supporters with sinister banners appearing near the Spaniard’s home but Coleman believes Evertonians will get behind their new boss.

“The Everton fan base that I know have a massive respect forpeople and they love their football club.”

“I think it would be very unfair to judge the Everton supporters on a couple of banners,” said Coleman.

“Once the manager signed that contract they will back him 100% and he will get a good reception.”

Benitez’s first game in charge of Everton will be against Southampton on the 14th August at Goodison Park.