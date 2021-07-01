Donaldson 'determined to unify' DUP as new leader

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has outlined his key priorities after being appointed as leader of the DUP.

The Lagan Valley MP, who was ratified on Wednesday evening, gave a keynote speech at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast on Thursday.

It came as North Down MLA Alex Easton announced he would be quitting the DUP after 21 years to become an independent.

In his speech, Mr Donaldson says he is "determined to unify" his party and to "renew and revitalise unionism".

"I think that we can all agree that the last few months have not been the proudest in the history of the DUP," the new leader said.

"When we should have been focussed on the needs of wider society, we have been consumed with the internal politics of the party.

"At times, I know we have strained the patience not just of the public but of our own supporters as well.

"As the new leader of the DUP, I want to apologise to our supporters and to the public for that. More importantly I want to draw a line under it and to move on.

"The challenges that lie ahead are great and we cannot afford to be diverted or distracted from the task before us.

"Now it is time to get back to business and to focus on the future for there is important work to be done."

Sir Jeffrey said his main objectives include removing the Irish Sea Border, making sure devolution is stable, prioritising health and the economy post-pandemic, broadening support for the union, and listening to voices "from right across Northern Ireland".

The Northern Ireland protocol represents the greatest threat to the economic integrity of the United Kingdom in any of our lifetimes. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

He said: "I am acutely aware that there is a job of rebuilding relationships and reconnecting with our voters to be done.

"After some tumultuous months it is time to restore some order and stability and to focus on delivering good government for those we represent.

"I want to see us engage with other parties in a constructive manner, to work together to deliver for all those who elected us and to help change the tone of engagement in Northern Ireland’s politics."