Executive to consider further easing of Covid-19 restrictions

The Northern Ireland Executive will meet on Thursday to decide whether to press ahead with further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

It comes amid a warning that the Delta variant of Covid-19 now accounts for around 75% of cases here.

A delayed round of measures originally scheduled for 21 June is currently earmarked for 5 July 5, but only if approved by Stormont ministers.

The relaxations include the return of live music across the hospitality sector; the reopening of theatres and indoor seated venues; the resumption of conferences and exhibitions; and increases in the numbers permitted to gather in indoor and outdoor domestic settings.

Ministers will also consider whether to lift a 500 limit on the size of outdoor non-domestic gatherings, potentially replacing the cap with a risk assessment model.

Allowing walk-in appointments for close contact services and permitting residential stays for youth summer camps are also among measures due to be assessed.

The discussions will be informed by the latest assessment of rising case numbers by Department of Health experts.

A total of 375 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday, the highest daily total in Northern Ireland since February.