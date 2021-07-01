How a County Down man's defibrillator creation is saving lives around the world

Play video

The cardiac arrest of Danish footballer Christian Eriksen at this summer’s European Championships has shone a light on the importance of CPR and the use of a defibrillator.

In 2011 when playing in the Milk Cup aged 17, Christopher McNeill suffered cardiac arrest and the quick actions of paramedics saved his life using CPR and a defibrillator.

“When you look at the statistics they’re pretty grim so it’s impossible not to take a step back and think I’m lucky to be here,” said McNeill.

“It’s almost got more difficult as time has gone on if I’m honest, at the time I was just thankful to still be here, now I’d love to go for a kick about with my mates or go for a game of golf."

“It’s everyone’s dream to make it as a professional, I was probably on my way to be at least semi pro in the Irish league. My dream was always to get to England but it wasn’t meant to be.”

In 2007, Robin McCready collapsed shortly before taking part in a martial arts class in Bangor and he admits it was difficult to deal with.

“It was a big thing to deal with especially at a young age, a 22 year old not being able to do things you like to do and to come to terms with that is a lot to process.”

In a UK wide database that helps emergency services locate defibrillators 2161 are registered but in Northern Ireland hundreds have gone unregistered.

Every minute without CPR or defibrillators increases the risk of death by 10%.

Hillsborough man Frank Pantridge invented the portable defibrillator while working at the Royal Victoria Hospital in 1965.