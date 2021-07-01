Ireland captain Ryan fit for Japan encounter
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a strong line-up for Saturday’s Summer Test match against Japan in Dublin.
Captain James Ryan has been passed fit to play following an adductor issue, while Caelan Doris returns after missing the Six Nations Championship.
Munster Player of the Season Gavin Coombes could make his Ireland debut off the bench.
Japan lost 28-10 against the British and Irish Lions last weekend at Murrayfield.
It will be the first time Ireland will have played in front of supporters at the Aviva Stadium since the Six Nations victory over Wales in February 2020.
3,000 fans will be in attendance at Lansdowne Road with 300 tickets being allocated to frontline workers.
Ireland XV
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Chris Farrell
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Joey Carbery
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. James Ryan (Captain)
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh Van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements
16. Rob Herring
17. Ed Byrne
18. John Ryan
19. Ryan Baird
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Craig Casey
22. Billy Burns
23. Shane Daly