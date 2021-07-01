Ireland captain Ryan fit for Japan encounter

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a strong line-up for Saturday’s Summer Test match against Japan in Dublin.

Captain James Ryan has been passed fit to play following an adductor issue, while Caelan Doris returns after missing the Six Nations Championship.

Munster Player of the Season Gavin Coombes could make his Ireland debut off the bench.

Japan lost 28-10 against the British and Irish Lions last weekend at Murrayfield.

It will be the first time Ireland will have played in front of supporters at the Aviva Stadium since the Six Nations victory over Wales in February 2020.

3,000 fans will be in attendance at Lansdowne Road with 300 tickets being allocated to frontline workers.

Ireland XV

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Chris Farrell

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Joey Carbery

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. James Ryan (Captain)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh Van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. Rob Herring

17. Ed Byrne

18. John Ryan

19. Ryan Baird

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Craig Casey

22. Billy Burns

23. Shane Daly