Man dies following incident in Ballyclare

The PSNI have confirmed that a man has died following an incident on the Ballyrobert Road in Ballyclare this afternoon.

Inspector Julian Buchanan said: “The incident was reported to police at approximately 1.50pm, involving an green and white oil tanker. Tragically, it is believed that the man was trapped under the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw the tanker or has dashcam footage to contact them.

The Ballyrobert Road remains closed.