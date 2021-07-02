'Big push' for vaccinations amid rise in Delta cases

A total of 1,509 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus Delta variant have now been identified in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures for the UK regions, covering up to 30 June, were published by Public Health England on Friday morning.

The variant now accounts for 75% of all Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland and the increase has been described as "very worrying".

Executive ministers will "continue to monitor the situation closely".

The Health Department says a number of mobile vaccination clinics will be in operation over the weekend, including at Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

There will also be a vaccination bus in Castlewellan, Co Down, from 11am to 7pm on Saturday, then it's Newcastle's turn on Sunday when the bus will be at Donard Park.

Further walk-in and mobile vaccination clinics will be held across NI in the coming days as part of a "big push" for vaccinations.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: "My message to anyone who hasn’t got their vaccine yet is simple – get the jab done.

"Vaccination protects you and others. It protects the most vulnerable in our community.

"To counter the spread of the Delta variant, we need to get first and second doses to as many people as possible in the coming weeks."

Meanwhile, one Covid-linked death occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week subjected to statistical analysis.

The fatality in the week of 19 to 27 June takes the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency to 2,981.

Following a meeting yesterday, the Executive confirmed it would move ahead with further relaxations of coronavirus restrictions.

The changes are focused "largely on relaxations in the outdoors environment, which we know to be associated with lower risk".

From Friday, the cap on outdoor gatherings will be removed and the maximum number permitted will be determined by a risk assessment.

Live music can resume from Monday - outdoors with no sound limit and at ‘ambient levels’ indoors, with screens fitted in front of musicians.

Also from Monday, the number of households able to gather in a private garden will increase from three to five with a maximum of 15 people including children.

The Executive also agreed to give the go-ahead to overnight residential stays for children and young people across all sectors.