Man dies after being trapped under oil tanker in Ballyclare

A man has died after being trapped under a oil tanker in Ballyclare.

It happened in the Ballyrobert Road area on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they are investigating the incident and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

“The incident was reported to police at approximately 1.50pm, involving an green and white oil tanker," a police spokesperson said.

"Tragically, it is believed that the man was trapped under the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

"Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed a green and white oil tanker in the vicinity of Ballyclare or who has dash-cam footage available, to contact officers."