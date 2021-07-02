Police investigating sexual assault of woman in east Belfast

Detectives are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault of a woman in east Belfast on Thursday night.

The incident is said to have occurred when the woman was approached by an unknown man at Templemore Avenue at about 11.10pm.

According to police, the man took the woman into Langtry Court and sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as being a white and of slim build, around 5ft 10ins tall and with stubble. He was wearing a black puffa-style coat, black shorts, black Nike trainers and a black Under Armour baseball cap at the time.

Police would specifically like to speak to the driver of a dark-coloured saloon car that was parked at the entrance to Langtry Court between 11.45pm and 11.50pm on Thursday.

“We believe the driver of this car may be able to assist with our enquiries,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Police are also appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, or who may have dash-cam footage taken at the time of the incident, to contact detectives in Strandtown on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.