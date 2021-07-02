Princess Anne begins NI visit in Co Antrim

The Princess Royal is in Northern Ireland on a one-day visit.

Her Royal Highness began the trip in Co Antrim on Friday morning, where she met staff and volunteers at Antrim Castle Gardens.

She presented them with their Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service during the visit, in recognition of their role in community life in south Antrim.

Princess Anne also met Antrim and Newtownabbey council staff who have been recognised for their exceptional work during the pandemic.

Her Royal Highness learned about projects being taken forward by the local council to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.