Prosecution of former soldiers in Troubles cases will not proceed
The prosecution of two former soldiers over three deaths during the Northern Ireland Troubles have been halted.
Soldier F was being prosecuted for the murder of two men, James Wray and William McKinney, shot during a civil rights demonstration in Londonderry on Bloody Sunday in 1972.
Soldier B was to be prosecuted for the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in the city six months later.
The families of the victims were informed of the decisions during meetings on Derry on Friday morning.
It comes after a review of evidence in the cases.
These reviews follow a recent court ruling that caused the collapse of another Troubles murder trial involving two military veterans.