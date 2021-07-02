Two people trapped in Coleraine flat during arson attack

Two people have been trapped inside a flat in Coleraine, after a bin was set alight and pushed up against the front door.

The arson attack happened in the Rochester Court area of the town just before 3am on Friday.

Police say graffiti had also been painted on a wall of the property.

PSNI Detective Inspector McKenna said: “NIFRS extinguished the fire and no one was injured during the incident, however this reckless act could have turned out very differently.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed anything that could assist us with our investigations to contact police on 101.”