Pop-up vaccination clinics open in Belfast and Newry

Pop-up covid vaccination clinics have been operating in Belfast and parts of south Down, with people being urged to "get the jab done" this weekend.A mobile unit inside The Quays shopping centre in Newry attracted queues on Saturday morning. Grace Sloan, a nurse with the Southern Health Trust told UTV her colleagues have been "absolutely astounded" by the demand. "We're very thankful that we're able to bring this closer to the community, so that they can get vaccinated much quicker," she said.People are being asked to bring photographic ID and if possible their health care number.Mobile units are also operating in Castlewellan and outside Belfast City Hall into Saturday evening. On Sunday, a pop-up clinic will be at Newcastle Community Services in the town. Vaccination teams will return to these locations in six weeks time to offer second doses.Saturday saw another rise in COVID cases. 460 positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, making it the highest daily figure since January 2021.