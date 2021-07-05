Donaldson set to make DUP ministerial announcement

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has confirmed he will make an announcement about his ministerial team at Stormont on Tuesday.

The DUP leader was speaking in a wide-ranging interview with UTV's View From Stormont.

Sir Jeffrey told the programme he is consulting with party colleagues and "will indicate tomorrow our direction of travel on that".

Last month his predecessor Edwin Poots appointed a new DUP cabinet after taking over from Arlene Foster as party leader, with Paul Givan becoming First Minister.

"At the moment Paul and I are working closely together, we discussed the issues that arise in the Executive and that relationship will continue," Mr Donaldson told UTV.

"Paul has indicated very clearly his support for me as leader."

Sir Jeffrey also talks about a number of other issues, including his intention to oppose the Northern Ireland Protocol, his belief of the need to lift trade restrictions that exist between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the challenges of dealing with legacy here.

He also repeats his deputy leader's apology to the LGBT community for comments that have been made by other DUP members in the past that may have caused hurt.

View From Stormont is on UTV tonight at 10.45pm.