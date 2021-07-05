Owners ‘devastated’ after fire destroys family business in Strabane

The family who own a coffin-making business destroyed in a fire in Strabane have said they are “absolutely devastated” but relieved no one was injured.

Firefighters remain at the building on Railway Street on Monday and the road remains closed.

Up to 80 firefighters were at the scene when the fire was at its peak on Sunday. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services has confirmed the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Gavin McLaughlin, NIFRS group commander discusses the cause of the fire:

There had been a weather warning in place at the time.

The fire on Railway Street could be seen for miles around.

Charlie Tighe, who lives in the adjacent building, said there was some damage caused to the back of his house but he was thankful his family home was saved.

"I'm very grateful to the fire service," he told UTV.

"I'm very sorry for the O'Doherty family, I've known them and they've been neighbours all my life and the family have been in that business for three generations, over 100 years.

"Both premises are over 100 years old, my grandfather built this property back in 1910. I was born and bred here and I was devastated when I came up this street yesterday to see what was happening.”

Charlie Tighe lives next door to the O'Doherty family business. Credit: UTV

A statement from Manus and Charles O’Doherty on behalf of O'Doherty & Sons, the business owners, described their devastation.

“As a family we are absolutely devastated that a fire has destroyed our much loved family business on Railway Street in Strabane on Sunday.

“We are relieved that no one was hurt or injured in this fire.

O’Doherty & Sons Ltd has been a part of Railway St since 1908 and we’ve been part of the fabric of Strabane town. It’s therefore a sad day for us to see so much of our family history destroyed by this fire.

The statement continued: “We would like to thank the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for attending the fire, for getting it under control, for saving neighbouring properties and for protecting our community.

“We would also like to thank our employees, customers, suppliers, the public, and local businesses for their many messages of support at this tough time.

“We will take the next few days to reflect on what happened and plan for the future along with our dedicated and hardworking staff.”