Portstewart promenade 'expected to reopen by Friday' after flash floods

Portstewart Promenade is expected to remain closed until Friday after flash floods hit the town on Sunday.

Videos posted on social media showed the extent of the damage caused by 'adverse weather'.

On Monday police said there is "limited access" for vehicles, however "pedestrians can still access local businesses in the area".

It has been reported that the street was full of people just minutes before the incident at the weekend with many abandoning their cars as the waters hit.

One Twitter user explained how the 'flash flooding caused the road to swell up and crumble'.

Another posted: "Ok Portstewart Promenade didn't handle the thunderstorm well..."

In a statement, the PSNI added: "Roadworks are ongoing on Portstewart Promenade due to structural damage caused by adverse weather yesterday (Sunday 4 July).

"Please be advised that the road is expected to reopen by Friday (9 July)."Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued today by the Met Office.

It is valid until 8pm on Monday, with the forecaster saying "slow moving heavy, occasionally thundery, showers will give a risk of flooding this afternoon and early evening".