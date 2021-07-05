SF and DUP meeting 'constructive' and 'frank' - McDonald

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald says her first face-to-face meeting with new DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was "very constructive" and "very frank".

The leaders discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol and power-sharing during the talks at Stormont on Monday afternoon.

Sir Jeffrey said the parties "agreed to keep an open channel of communication".

Ms McDonald said she set out her party's "absolute commitment to power-sharing and making power-sharing work".

She also said she hopes the North-South Ministerial Council Meeting which was cancelled last month can take place before the end of July.

"We spoke about the Protocol and unionist concerns in respect of it, of course Brexit was from the get-go a very bad idea, the Protocol and the protections contained in it are necessary mitigations against Brexit and the Protocol is here to stay," she said.

"There are challenges, of that there is no doubt, but the joint committee and good faith actions by the British Government working with European partners, is the way to resolve those outstanding issues.

"The Protocol certainly cannot be used as a pretext to cause instability or place a question mark on the proper functioning of the Executive or Assembly here or indeed the North-South Ministerial Council.

"The meeting of that North-South Ministerial Council was cancelled in June, we very much hope it will convene by the end of July and we have put that to the DUP."

It comes less than a week after Sir Jeffrey's ratification as DUP leader. He's the party's third leader in two months, after Arlene Foster and Edwin Poots.

All three have made their opposition to the Protocol clear, describing it as placing a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

In a statement after Monday's talks, Mr Donaldson said: “This was a useful opportunity to set out the issues.

"Obviously the DUP and Sinn Féin come at many issues from a totally different perspective and in particular we set out our view that the NI Protocol is unacceptable.

"Political progress and stability is achieved when both Unionists and Nationalists support outcomes. Unionism does not support the Protocol.

"We discussed a range of other issues where work can be undertaken for the benefit of everyone in NI and we agreed to keep an open channel of communication."