Vaccine drive as mobile walk-in clinics rolled out across NI

Hospital admissions could be reduced by as much as 50% this summer due to a drive to increase Northern Ireland's vaccine take-up rate, the Department of Health says.

It comes as mobile walk-in vaccination clinics are rolled out across the country.

A number of NI’s regional vaccination centres will now also be offering walk-ins every day for people who have not booked a first dose appointment.

The Department said a "surge in Covid-19 cases is expected to peak by late summer", adding that "infection numbers have been climbing in recent weeks, reflecting the spread of the now dominant Delta variant".

A mobile vaccination station set up at Belfast City Hall.

Almost 1,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland over the weekend.

Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young said: “Modelling indicates that if we could get to 90% first dose take-up by the end of July, that could reduce hospital admissions by half when the peak comes. This assumes that everyone getting the first dose goes on to get their second dose, and the fuller protection it provides.

“It would mean hundreds fewer people in hospital, hundreds fewer suffering serious and potentially life-threatening illness. It would also significantly ease potential pressures on our health service.”

Three centres - SSE Arena, Belfast; Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena; and South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon – are offering first dose walk-ins every day from today. The Foyle Arena will be facilitating walk-ins every day from Tuesday.

Walk-in first jabs will also be available at Omagh Leisure Centre on 5, 6 and 7 July and at Lakeland Forum, Fermanagh on 8 July.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “Our vaccination programme has been very successful and has saved many lives. An 85% take-up rate would itself be a remarkable achievement. However, the spread of the Delta variant means we are unable to even think about the mission being accomplished. We must push on.

“We are into the hard yards in the race against the variant. Vaccination rates have slowed somewhat in recent weeks, which is not surprising given the extent of the population already reached. Every effort will continue to be made to get more people jabbed.”

Health Minister Robin Swann added: “The message is clear – the time to get your jab is now. Do it for yourself and to protect the people close to you. Do it to protect our health service. And do it to help us all get back to normality – mixing with friends, nights out, holidays and all the other things we often took for granted before the pandemic struck.”