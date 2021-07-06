Blues fall to defeat in first-leg of qualifier

Linfield face an uphill battle to remain in the Champions League after a 3-1 defeat to Zalgiris Vilnius in the first leg of their first qualifying round tie on Tuesday evening.

Hugo Videmont's free-kick and a penalty from Tomislav Kis had the Lithuanian hosts 2-0 up at half-time.

Christy Manzinga, who saw a shot strike the crossbar after only 11 minutes, gave Linfield a glimmer of hope with a close-range finish early in the second half but an own goal by Chris Johns in the 67th minute restored Zalgiris' two-goal cushion.

The return leg is at Windsor Park in Belfast on 13 July.

Credit: Pacemaker

