The Deputy First Minister has said removing Covid measures such as masks and social distancing in Northern Ireland would be 'far too much, far too soon'. Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill was responding to a question in the Assembly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced moves to end nearly all of England's Covid restrictions by 19 July.Ms O'Neill said she was in favour of lifting restrictions where possible, but she urged caution as the region deals with the spread of the now dominant Delta variant.

“We prided ourselves on taking our own path, that remains the case taking our own path based on our own information advised by our own chief medical officer and chief scientific advisor,” she said.

Certainly I think that in terms of the announcement yesterday, personally my view is that that’s far too much, far too soon. Michelle O'Neill

She continued: “Albeit we want to keep making process, we want to keep lifting the restrictions where we can so our Executive will meet this Thursday and our Executive will decide collectively what is our next step but certainly particularly in the issue relating to masks, that you referred to, I think that the Health Minister and chief medical officer have been very clear in saying that we are not there yet.”

The Stormont Executive is set to review progress on the Pathway out of Restrictions plan at its meeting on Thursday, and consider the sequencing of further relaxations.

Live music was given the green light to return from 5 July - in a move welcomed by the hospitality sector - and the number of households permitted to meet outdoors at private dwellings increased from three to five, with the maximum number of people remaining at 15.

On Monday chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride said the country had entered a fourth wave and warned cases will increase rapidly as he urged people to keep following public health advice and take up the offer of a vaccine.

He said the wearing of face coverings has reduced transmission of the virus, and will continue to do so, but added that as more people are protected by the vaccine it will be for ministers to look at different interventions and "the necessity for them".