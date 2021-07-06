An alleged instigator of rioting in Belfast which left 14 police officers injured is "disgusted with himself" for taking part, a court has heard.

James Edwards' lawyer said he has admitted involvement in the serious disorder which broke out close to his North Queen Street home on 9 April this year.

He was refused bail, however, due to the risk of any further offences.

Edwards, 30, faces charges of riotous assembly, throwing a petrol bomb, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to police with intent, and possessing a prohibited weapon - namely CS spray.

Violence flared in the area during a sustained period of unrest over consecutive nights across the city and other parts of Northern Ireland.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard Edwards is facing prosecution in connection with street disorder where 14 officers were hurt.

A PSNI representative claimed: "The defendant was a clear instigator, and a protagonist in the rioting."

Opposing bail, he described Edwards as an "influential member of the community" who could return to similar activity if released.

Defence lawyer David Jones confirmed his client has made admissions.

"He indicated that he wished to apologise, particularly to the police officers who were injured," the solicitor said.

"He is disgusted with himself, and feels sorry that this happened in the community."

Based on CCTV footage and Edwards' attitude to the charges, Mr Jones argued that there should be no delay in progressing to sentencing.

But District Judge Mark McGarrity ruled that the defendant must remain in custody.

He said: "I can't conceive of any conditions which would meet the risk of re-offending. Bail is refused."