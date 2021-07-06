Man shot in leg in Bangor

A man in his 30s has been injured in a shooting in Bangor. It was reported to police shortly before 9.10pm on Monday that the man had been shot at Balligan Gardens. He was taken to hospital after receiving injuries to his lower right leg. His condition is unknown at this time. Police have asked anyone with information about this incident, or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call 101 quoting the reference number 2156 of 05/07/21 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.