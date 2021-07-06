Police treating fire at recycling plant as arson

Police have said they are treating a fire that broke out a recycling plant in north Belfast as arson.

The blaze at Bailey Waste Ltd on the Limestone Road started at around 5pm on Monday.

Nearly 50 firefighters and seven fire engines were involved in tackling the fire and the road was closed for a number of hours while it was made safe.

Police say a large amount of plastic and paper was destroyed and a perimeter fence was extensively damaged.

Anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who may have been in the area of Limestone Road area and saw anything suspicious to call 101, and quote reference number 1582 of 05/07/21.