Man arrested in Co Fermanagh amid Operation Venetic

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Co Fermanagh as part of Operation Venetic – the UK’s biggest operation targeting serious and organised crime.

The man was detained in the Enniskillen area on suspicion of a number of offences, including being concerned in the supply of and conspiring to fraudulently import Class A controlled drugs.

He remains in custody.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Detectives from Criminal Investigation Branch’s Organised Crime Unit continue to play their part in the UK’s biggest law enforcement operation against serious and organised criminality.

“This is an example of our ongoing commitment to bring those involved in criminal activity to justice.

“Working alongside our partner agencies, we will continue to disrupt the movements and activities of organised crime gangs. We recognise the harm caused in our communities as a result of organised crime and we will continue to keep people safe from this activity.”

DCI Hamilton added: “Anyone with information about any criminality should contact police on 101, or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime and help us keep your community safe.”

