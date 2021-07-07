Mobile vaccine clinic opens at Queen's University Belfast

A mobile vaccination clinic has opened at the Whitla Hall at Queen’s University in Belfast.

The move comes as the Belfast Trust is making vaccinations more accessible to the public.

More vaccination clinics are expected to come this week.

The pop-up at the Whitla Hall is open all adults who have not yet received a first dose of any vaccine, and it will open from 10am-6pm and no appointment is required.

The Belfast Trust has asked anyone who attends will need to bring photographic ID and proof of residency in Northern Ireland.

The mobile clinic will administer a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and anyone getting it this week will get their second dose in 6 weeks' time.

They have urged any adult aged 18 and over who has not yet had their first vaccine to come forward.

For those unable to attend our mobile vaccination clinics vaccination slots are still available at the Royal Victoria Hospital Vaccine Centre which can be booked at: Get Vaccinated | COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Northern Ireland (hscni.net).