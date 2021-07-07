Pupils across UK lost a third of learning time during pandemic year, study finds

Pupils across the UK have lost out on a third of their learning time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study takes into account even when home lessons were taking place.

Researchers from the London School of Economics and Political Science and the University of Exeter found that that the poorest pupils suffered larger learning losses than their richest peers amid the pandemic.

The data suggests pupils in England on average lost 61 days of schooling between March 2020 and April 2021.

Larger average losses occurred in Scotland (64 days) and Wales (66 days), while pupils in Northern Ireland lost 61 days.

The usual school year is 190 days.

Researchers calculated the education loss by assessing school opening and closure dates, official school attendance figures, and data on daily learning rates (combining home and classroom learning) reported by parents.

Lee Elliot Major, professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter and report co-author, said: "Our analysis reveals that pupils' learning loss varies between the four home nations, partly due to historical differences in school term times and partly as a result of school closure policies.

"This shows that ministers can make a difference - but quick action is needed."

LSE professor Stephen Machin, CEP director and co-author of the report, said: "Even a few days extra learning loss can have a large impact on educational achievement and life outcomes, and these are big losses of around 60-65 days.

"Learning losses suffered during the pandemic are manifested in stark gaps in attainment between children from poorer backgrounds and their more privileged counterparts, which is likely to cause a significant decline in social mobility for younger generations."

The findings come after the latest Government figures show that more than 640,000 pupils in England were not in school due to Covid-19 last week - up from around 384,000 the week before.

Current rules state that children have to self-isolate for 10 days if another pupil in their bubble - which can be an entire year group at secondary school - tests positive for coronavirus.

But updated Department for Education (DfE) guidance says keeping children in consistent bubbles will not be needed for summer provision, or in the autumn.

The report, from the LSE's Centre for Economic Performance (CEP), found that just over half (53%) of 10,000 adults surveyed support extending the school day to make up for learning losses.

More than two in three (68%) respondents in England support allowing greater flexibility for pupils to repeat a whole school year so they can catch up.

Andrew Eyles, CEP research economist, said: "Rapidly rising absences in schools in June 2021 once again prompt discussion about potential policies that could address the learning loss suffered during the pandemic.

"Our survey responses show there is significant public support for two major policies - extending the school day; and allowing pupils to repeat a whole school year."

A Government spokesperson said: "We have committed to an ambitious, and long-term education recovery plan, including an investment to date of over £3 billion and a significant expansion of our tutoring programme, to support children and young people to make up for learning lost during the pandemic.