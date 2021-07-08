Play video

A review of radiology images following concerns about work of a locum consultant radiologist has shown that 16 patients may have had a missed or delayed diagnosis.

So far 1643 of the 13030 images have been reviewed.

Medical Director Seamus O’Reilly said, “Some of those people have already been contacted to return for investigated, one (patient) being life changing or life shortening is one too many,”

“There may have been lives put at risk as a result of a misdiagnosis or a failure to diagnose, I can only apologize again for any anxiety that we have caused out there.”

The consultant in question is no longer working in the UK but is working in the Republic of Ireland.

“We have informed the Irish Medical Council in the Republic of Ireland about our concerns and hopefully they will be in touch with us in due course." added O'Reilly.