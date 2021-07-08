Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of betraying the people of Northern Ireland.

The Labour leader said the Prime Minister hadn’t been “straight about the consequences” of the Protocol.

"He is now pretending it is someone else's problem, and in Northern Ireland that won't wash," he said.

"There has to be a practical way forward on this, I think there is a practical way forward if theparties are flexible and negotiate, but the most important thing is trust.

"There is a positive future here but it does require the British Government to properly understand its role, and I think that this Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has betrayed the people of Northern Ireland by not properly honouring that (the UK Government being an honest broker), and the words that have been used in pretty well every meeting I have had here in Northern Ireland is a lack of trust in the Prime Minister as an honest broker.

"That is a massive missing piece."

Starmer is on a two day visit to Northern Ireland alongside Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh.

He visited Forge Integrated Primary School in Belfast on Thursday morning before meeting PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne at Police Headquarters.