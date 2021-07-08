Mixed fortunes for Irish League clubs in European action

Larne picked up their first ever win in European competition this evening thanks to a 1-0 victory over Bala Town in the Europa Conference League.

Former Cliftonville and Coleraine striker David McDaid scored the decisive goal two minutes into the game in Wales.

Tiernan Lynch’s side host the second leg when the Welsh club travel to Inver Park next Thursday.

Jamie McDonagh’s late goal rescued a 1-1 draw for Glentoran against The New Saints at The Oval.

Mick McDermott’s side found themselves behind thirteen minutes into the game as Leo Smith’s solo effort found the bottom corner.

The Glens responded well with Robbie McDaid and Conor McMenamin going close for the hosts.

Seven minutes before time McDonagh was on hand to fire home from close range.

The East Belfast side almost won it in injury time but Rhys Marshall headed narrowly wide.

Coleraine were defeated 2-1 by FK Velez Mostar in Bosnia.

Oran Kearney’s side took the lead eight minutes into the game when Ben Doherty fired home from range.

The hosts responded and found an equaliser from the penalty spot after Aaron Traynor handled in the box. Brandao de Souza stepped up and converted from 12 yards.

De Souza gave the hosts the lead in the 65th minute with his second penalty of the night. Lyndon Kane handled the ball and was shown a red card.

The Bannsiders came close to an equaliser late on but Aaron Jarvis’ effort sailed narrowly over the crossbar.