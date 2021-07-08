PSNI appeal for help to find missing 17-year-old

Police in Northern Ireland are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Natasha Gordon who was last seen in the early hours of this morning (8th July) at approximately 12:40am in the William Street area of Newtownards.

Natasha was last seen wearing dark coloured jeans, a jacket and white trainers. The 17 year old is described as 5 foot 4 inches in height with blue eyes with pink/blonde coloured hair.

The PSNI have urged anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 491 08/07/21.