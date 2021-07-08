Quarantine rules to be eased for some NI travellers from 26th July

Play video

Fully vaccinated travellers returning to Northern Ireland from amber list countries will not have to quarantine on their return from the 26th July.

The announcement comes as the executive agreed new indicative dates for the lifting of further coronavirus restrictions though the proposals will need to be ratified at the next executive meeting on the 22nd July.

It is thought passengers will still have to take a test before departure and a PCR test on day two of their return.

Ministers also agreed to an indicative date of the 26th July for the reopening of conferences and exhibitions, live music indoors without restrictions on sound levels, the reopening of theatres and an increase in the number of people allowed to gather in a private home.

First Minister Paul Givan said, "It's clear on some issues we would like to see progress being made at a faster pace and we believe that that's backed up by all of the data and the scientific evidence, the impact on our economy, the impact on family and wider society that these changes can happen at a faster rate," he said.

"Other ministers have decided that they want to move forward at a slower pace so we did land on a road map which now has July 26th as a very significant date."

Givan said ministers will meet again on the 12th August in the hope of further lifting of restrictions on the 16th August.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said, “The Executive based on our own information and own data have taken the decisions today that demonstrates progress, but it is certainly a cautious approach but it is a steady one and it is the right one,”

"From the 26th July we’ll be able to things like more people from more households will be able to meet up in homes and gardens, we’ll see a return of conferences and exhibitions, we’ll see a reduction in social distancing requirements, audiences can return to seated theatres and concert halls.”

“We’ve been able to announce that anyone that has been doubly vaccinated that returns from an amber list country will no longer have to self-isolate or to take the day eight test.”

Meanwhile there have been 627 positives Covid-19 cases and no deaths reported in the past 24 hours. There are currently 48 people in hospital with coronavirus and three in intensive care.

2,099174 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.