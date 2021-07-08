Emergency department at Ulster Hospital under 'enormous pressure'

The Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital is currently experiencing significant pressures.

The South Eastern Trust released a statement which described the pressures as similar to those expected in mid-winter.

A spokesperson from the Trust said: "This is resulting in some patients waiting a very long time to be admitted to an inpatient bed.

"We regret any delay in patients being treated, but priority is always given to those with life-threatening and emergency conditions."

They are urging people with non-emergency conditions to consider other options of care.