Emergency department at Ulster Hospital under 'enormous pressure'
The Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital is currently experiencing significant pressures.
The South Eastern Trust released a statement which described the pressures as similar to those expected in mid-winter.
A spokesperson from the Trust said: "This is resulting in some patients waiting a very long time to be admitted to an inpatient bed.
"We regret any delay in patients being treated, but priority is always given to those with life-threatening and emergency conditions."
They are urging people with non-emergency conditions to consider other options of care.