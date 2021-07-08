Ulster quartet set for Ireland debuts against USA

Ulster quartet Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney are set to make their international debuts this weekend when Ireland take on the USA at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Andy Farrell will also hand debuts to Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Ryan Baird.

James Ryan will captain the side and is partnered in the second row by debutant Baird. Caelan Doris moves to the flank to accommodate Coombes with Timoney on the openside.

Stuart McCloskey retains his inside centre position alongside fellow Ulsterman James Hume. Craig Casey partners Joey Carbery on his debut at half-back. Hugo Keenan and Andrew Conway line up at the back with Robert Baloucoune on the wing.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Andrew Conway; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher, Tom O'Toole; Ryan Baird, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Nick Timoney, Gavin Coombes

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Fineen Wycherley, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade, Harry Byrne, Will Addison