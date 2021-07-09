605 more Covid-19 cases recorded in Northern Ireland

A further 605 positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland, out of 3,180 individuals tested, according to the Department of Health.

There have been no further coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24-hour reporting period, leaving the official death toll as recorded by the department at 2,156.

As of Friday morning, there were 60 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – one of them in intensive care, but none on a ventilator.

To date, 2,107,863 vaccine doses have been administered in Northern Ireland.

