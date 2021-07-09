'I see no reason why north Belfast bonfire should be removed' - Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says he does not see any valid reason why a north Belfast bonfire on a contentious site close to an interface should be removed.

The DUP leader alongside his deputy, Paula Bradley, visited the Adam Street pyre on Thursday evening.

It comes after ministers have threatened police with legal action for failing to assist in the removal of the bonfire in the loyalist area of Tiger's Bay.

The bonfire, which is built on land owned by the department of infrastructure is close to the nationalist New Lodge area.

Residents there have raised concerns about how close it is to their homes.

Sinn Fein Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon have issued a pre-action correspondence to a PSNI commander signalling their intention to take a judicial review against their decision not to intervene on the bonfire.

The two departments have sought and secured the assistance of Belfast City Council to remove the pyre.

However, in order for council contractors to carry out the operation they need protection from the PSNI.

The police have declined to comment on the issue, citing ongoing judicial proceedings.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has has written to the Ministers challenging their decision to bring legal action against PSNI over the Bonfire.

Hundreds of "Eleventh Night" bonfires will be lit in loyalist communities across Northern Ireland.

They will take place over the weekend, most of them late on Sunday night, to usher in the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season - the Twelfth of July.