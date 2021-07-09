Inquest hears Belfast man was stabbed in heart in London's Oxford Circus

A 60-year-old Belfast man who was attacked in the Oxford Circus area of London died from a stab wound to the heart, an inquest has heard.

The vicim, Stephen Dempsey, was stabbed four times in total during the fatal attack on 1 July, coroner Fiona Wilcox told a short hearing at Westminster Coroner’s Court on Friday.

Mr Dempsey was found injured outside the Microsoft store in the busy central London shopping district just before 8pm on the day in question and later died in hospital.

His body was identified using a bank card found on his person and confirmed using his passport, the inquest heard.

Mr Dempsey’s mother Beryl has previously said his death had left her "shocked" and "lost for words".

She thanked two male skateboarders who stepped in after the attack and appealed for them to get in touch with police.

On Tuesday, 25-year-old Tedi Fanta Hagos, from Ravenhill in Swansea, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC set a plea hearing for 21 September and remanded the defendant in custody.