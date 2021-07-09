A report has found there was “limited justification” to withdraw staff undertaking customs checks at Belfast and Larne ports earlier this year.

The Assembly’s Agriculture Committee published a report on Friday into its investigation over the decision by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to remove staff.

A number of threats directed towards staff were graffitied on walls close to the two ports due to the checks on goods from the UK as a result of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Committee examined a wide range of evidence and was informed that there were multiple factors that contributed to the decision.

They found officials cited the main reason why staff were withdrawn was a perceived risk to their security, with some senior individuals believing there was paramilitary involvement.

The PSNI provided consistent verbal assurances to officials that the risk to port staff was low and that there was no information to substantiate paramilitary involvement.

In conclusion the report found there was limited justification for the decision to suspend staff from undertaking checks.