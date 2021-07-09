Lord Frost to give evidence at Stormont

The man at the heart of the negotiations with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol will be at Stormont this afternoon.

Brexit Minister Lord Frost will appear in person in front of the Executive Office Committee.

Special arrangements have been made at Stormont to allow the session to take place with Lord Frost.

It comes just a week after a grace period for the movement of chilled meats from Great Britain to Northern Ireland was extended until 1st October.

However, there has been little progress in the talks between the UK and the EU to find solutions to problems around the large volume of checks needed on food and animal products and potentially for medicines by the end of the year.

Yesterday, during an online event for Policy Exchange, Lord Frost said the UK Government would set out it's approach to the discussions with the EU to Parliament before the summer recess on 22nd July.

His position and plan for talks with the EU will be scrutinised by MLAs from all the main parties.

Lord Frost has said there has been a shift in supply chains to Northern Ireland due to the Protocol and it has increased tensions within the unionist and loyalist community.

Both he and the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis have said the UK wants the EU to be more pragmatic in it's approach to implementing the Protocol.

The Vice President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič gave evidence virtually to the same Stormont committee last month.

He told MLAs a Swiss style arrangement with the UK could cut the checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland. However, unionists told him that the protocol should be scrapped.