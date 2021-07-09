Reward offered in probe into ‘reckless’ railway tracks incident

A reward of up to £3,000 has been offered amid efforts to find those responsible for setting a car alight on railway tracks in Limavady, forcing a train to make an emergency stop.

The incident happened at about 9pm on Monday 12 April this year and police say it could have resulted in lives being lost.

Branding the episode “reckless”, PSNI Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “The swift actions of the driver certainly avoided death and serious injury for those on board the train.”

As part of their investigation, police are making a specific appeal for information about a vehicle, as they believe the driver may be able to help with their enquiries.

The vehicle in question is a white Range Rover Evoque that was seen in the Limestone Road area at the time of the incident and caught on CCTV.

The traumatic events in April have left a lasting impact on not only those on the train, but those within the local community. PSNI Detective Inspector Peter McKenna

“There has been widespread outrage regarding this mindless incident, and we thank everyone for their assistance and cooperation so far with our investigation,” DI McKenna said.

“This renewed appeal for information, in which we are trying to trace the movements of this vehicle, is of vital importance to help bring those responsible to justice.”

He added: “The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £3,000 to anyone providing information directly and anonymously to Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons linked to this incident.

“We are very grateful for their cooperation as part of this investigation.”

Anyone who saw the Range Rover Evoque in the area at the time of the incident, or who has dash-cam footage taken along the Limestone Road between 8pm and 9.30pm on Monday 12 April is asked to contact detectives on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.