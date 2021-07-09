Shop owner injured in Belfast city centre armed robbery

A shop owner has suffered cuts to her head and neck and been left badly shaken after a robbery carried out as she was locking up by two men armed with a knife.

The incident happened in the North Street area of Belfast city centre at about 5pm on Friday.

Police say the knife wielded by one of the men may have been a Stanley knife.

The pair made off with a sum of money and a mobile phone.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Duffield said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the shop owner, who has sustained minor cuts to her neck and head and remains badly shaken.

“One of the men is described as being around six feet in height, wearing blue clothing, with a blue and white face mask.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101.”