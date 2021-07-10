Northern Ireland's deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has laid a wreath in Dublin to commemorate the Battle of the Somme.

It is the first time the Sinn Féin politician has attended a Royal British Legion wreath-laying ceremony.

She laid the wreath commemorating the 105-year anniversary alongside First Minister Paul Givan at the Irish National War Memorial at Islandbridge.

Ms O'Neill said: "The Battle of the Somme was a hugely significant event in our shared history and it is right that we commemorate it in a respectful and inclusive way.

"Thousands of people from across this island died at the Somme and it had a profound impact on their families and society over generations.

"In laying a laurel wreath today, I was paying my respects to all those who lost their lives and remembering the enormous loss felt by so many.

"I hope my attendance here demonstrates my commitment to the principles of equality and parity of esteem for all identities and traditions on this island."