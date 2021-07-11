Arrest after knife attack in west Belfast

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack in west Belfast. It is understood a 28-year-old man was approached from behind and slashed across the neck with a stanley knife in the back garden of a property in Mill Race on Saturday at around 3.30pm. The suspect made off from the scene on foot however a short time later officers detained the man in connection with the attack. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which will require surgery. Detectives at Musgrave CID are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference 1826 10/07/21. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.