Woman dies after being struck by van in hit-and-run incident

A woman has died after she was struck by a white van in a hit-and-run incident in Co Donegal.

At approximately 2.45am on Sunday, emergency services attended the scene of a collision on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford.

A female pedestrian was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead.

It is understood the 34-year-old was struck by a white van that failed to remain at the scene.

The van and its driver have yet to be located.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda forensic collision investigators.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to the driver of the van to come forward.