Artwork worth around £6 million is being displayed in North Down at the largest outdoor art fair on the island of Ireland.

160 sculptures are being exhibited across 12 acres of land at the Culloden Hotel with works by Banksy, Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali all on display.

The event by Gormleys Fine Art is open to the general public to visit, with guided tours of the installations also being available daily at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

One of the pieces of artwork on display at the Culloden Hotel. Credit: UTV

"We have over 40 Irish sculptors here and along with that we have international sculptors," explained Oliver Gormley, the owner of the exhibition.

"It's great that they have put in the effort to get pieces here."

"It's a free to enter exhibition for people, attracting people from all over Ireland - a lot of staycationing this year and obviously outdoor events are attractive to people," said Howard Hastings, Managing Director of Hastings Hotels.

"We're really delighted with the response we've had to the exhibit.

Howard Hastings, Managing Director of Hastings Hotels Credit: UTV

"People maybe aren't that used with sculpture but this is a really gentle, easy way to immerse yourself in it and gauge your own response," Howard added.

It is hoped the exhibition will bring a boost to the local economy which has been hard hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It's superb - particularly coming out of Covid. We want everyone to turn left and come to Ards and North Down when they're in Belfast," said Cllr Mark Brooks, the Mayor of Ards and North Down.

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Cllr Mark Brooks Credit: UTV

"It's one of the most scenic locations in North Down, renowned locations and these sculptures just bring a wow factor," Cllr Brooks added.

No prior booking is required and the exhibition is open until 18th July.