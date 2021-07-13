Fire breaks out on Cairnryan to Belfast ferry

A fire has been extinguished onboard a Stena Line ferry travelling from Cairnryan to Belfast.

At around 9pm on Monday evening the fire alarm sounded onboard a Stena Superfast VIII on route to Belfast.

A small fire was detected in an engine, which was immediately extinguished. The engine was shut down and the vessel continued on its voyage to Belfast, where it arrived at just 22:16 with the help of the coastguard and tugs.

Passengers and crew had been asked to prepare themselves for a possible evacuation, though a full emergency was not called.

Stena Line says at no time was there a risk to the passengers, crew or the vessel.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Bangor, Larne, Portmuck and Portaferry attended the fire, as did RNLI lifeboats from Bangor, Donaghadee, Larne and Portaferry, though no assistance was required.