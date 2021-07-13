Linfield out of Champions League qualifying after second leg defeat

Linfield 2 - 5 Žalgiris Vilnius

Linfield have lost out in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Žalgiris Vilnius, dropping into the Europa Conference League.

David Healy had challenged his side to improve on last week’s 3-1 defeat in their opening game in Lithuania and they needed to win by two goals at Windsor Park to stand a chance of progression.

It was not to be though.

Žalgiris took the lead in the second leg with a goal 17 minutes in from Saulius Mikoliūnas, while Ogenyi Onazi added a second just before half time.

In the second half, there was a goal from the spot for Linfield, courtesy of Chris Shields.

However, the Blues ultimately lost out 5-2 on aggregate.

They will now face Bosnian team Borac Banja Luka on Thursday 22 July at Windsor Park.